Kildare defeated Mater Dei to be crowned the Combined Wagga High Schools open girls basketball champions

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 28 2023 - 4:30pm
Kildare defeated Mater Dei in the open girls Combined Wagga High Schools basketball competition 24-19. Picture from Kildare Catholic College
Kildare Catholic College are the Combined Wagga High Schools open girls basketball champions for the first time since 2016 after defeating Mater Dei Catholic College 24-19 in this years final.

