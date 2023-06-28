Kildare Catholic College are the Combined Wagga High Schools open girls basketball champions for the first time since 2016 after defeating Mater Dei Catholic College 24-19 in this years final.
Kildare coach Benjamin Colenso was really proud of the effort of his side who progressed all the way from pool B to win the competition.
"I'm really, really proud of them," Colenso said.
"It was a tough win and they made the long journey from the bottom pool all the way through which was nice.
"I feel like we have got a bit of a dynasty hopefully coming through."
While admitting there had only been a little bit of training prior to the competition, Colenso said he was happy with the work the team had put in.
"We had a lot of interruptions with other school sports and things like that," he said.
"There was a little bit of training, but they've certainly been working hard."
Sadie Pankhurst was crowned most valuable player of the final after scoring 12 of Kildare's 24 points in the grand final.
Colenso said the year nine student was phenomenal all series and was a deserved winner of the award after a great performance.
"She scored half our points and was quite dominant throughout the series," he said.
"She's had a very good year playing basketball and I think she scored 49 points at a rep carnival.
"So I think she's possibly a gun for the future."
Pankhurst isn't the only strong player that Kildare had in their side as Colenso explained they had a number of girls who are quite experienced.
"There is a couple of girls that are quite competitive with their basketball," he said.
"Then there are a few that sort of just play a bit of local basketball every now and them.
"But most of the girls have had experience bar one."
Colenso was also pretty pleased with the spread of players as the majority of girls came from younger age groups which bodes well for their side for the next couple of years.
"We only had two year 12's in the team," he said.
"Then we had three year 11's, one year 10 and the rest were in year nine.
"It was a really big spread across and it was good for those two year 12's because they've been doing it pretty much the past five years.
"We've been close and had some good teams, but just haven't been able to get to the grand final and get that opportunity."
