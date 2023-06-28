ALBURY sprinter Mnementh will make his first appearance since the group one Goodwood at Flemington on Saturday.
This year's Wagga Town Plate winner will contest the $175,000 listed Santa Ana Lane Sprint Series Final (1200m).
The six-year-old had a week in the paddock after beating a couple home in The Goodwood and trainer Mitch Beer is happy with Mnementh heading into the Flemington assignment, where Blake Shinn rides from barrier seven.
"It's a lovely race for him," Beer said.
"Good jockey. The only time he draws a barrier is a straight race, which is just great. But it looks terrific for him.
"He had a week off straight after Adelaide. He was rock hard fit when he went there. He's just been back, ticking along, he's gone down to Wangaratta and had some good solid gallops.
"I couldn't be much happier with him."
Beer said listed level is pretty much Mnementh's grade now.
"That's his level now. He's a 91 rater so listed is pretty much as weak as he can run in," he said.
"I looked long and hard for Saturday races, those benchmark 100s are alright but they don't run them very often. Even in an 88, he's getting 61, 62 kilos.
"It's fun, it's nice to have a horse that has proven himself at that level."
Beer also said races like Saturday's listed sprint at Flemington show the health of the Wagga Town Plate.
"The horse is going to a listed race at Flemington and the Wagga Town Plate was worth more," he pointed out.
"So it makes you realise how strong country racing is in NSW. Not only do you count yourself lucky, but it probably goes to show what good race the Town Plate is."
...
WAGGA'S Danny Beasley has drawn within one of Molly Bourke in the race for the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) jockey's premiership.
Beasley's win aboard Hong Kong Fighter at Narrandera last Sunday drew him within one of Bourke with just six race meetings remaining in the district for the season.
Bourke remains on 29 wins but has moved to Sydney, linking with the John O'Shea stable so is not expected to ride much in the region, if at all.
Beasley is on 28, but Albury apprentice Fiona Sandkuhl is also making things interesting, having moved to 26 wins to be just three off the pace.
Beasley will miss Wagga on Saturday due to riding commitments at Rosehill, while Sandkuhl is away and will miss both the Wagga and Corowa meetings.
Beasley will also miss a couple of weeks in July due to a holiday so it shapes as an interesting finish to the title.
Billy Owen is the other jockey in the hunt. He is fourth on 25 wins.
Mitch Beer has stretched his lead to four wins in the SDRA trainer's premiership over Andrew Dale.
...
DANNY Beasley continues to enjoy success at metropolitan level.
Beasley's latest trip to Sydney last Saturday resulted in a winning double after claiming the Highway on Salute Again, as well as riding Ucalledit to a stakes victory for Kris Lees.
It was his second Saturday Randwick double this month.
He will again hit the highway to Sydney on Saturday, where he has seven rides at Rosehill.
...
RACING NSW have introduced another country feature to the calendar.
The $250,000 Barn Dance has been to the program for Big Dance day at Randwick on Tuesday, November 7.
It will be an open handicap run over 1300 metres for NSW country and ACT horses only.
It fits in nicely for horses headed to the $2 million Kosciuszko, some three and a half weeks after.
...
SKY Racing presenter Chynna Marston has been charged by Racing NSW over alleged equine welfare breaches.
Marston covers SDRA meetings for Sky Racing and is no stranger to the area having spent a portion of her apprenticeship as a jockey in the region.
Marston was issued with three charges. One for failing to provide sufficient nutrition to 12 thoroughbreds, another for failing to provide veterinary treatment to six thoroughbreds and also engaging in conduct that was prejudicial to the image, interests, integrity or welfare of racing.
She, and her partner Alex Kean, will answer the charges at Racing NSW's head offices on Monday, July 10.
It was originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, but was adjourned at the request of Marston and Kean.
Marston has been stood down by Sky in the meantime.
...
WAGGA trainer Wayne Carroll has another Highway earmarked for Salute Again.
Carroll enjoyed his second Highway victory when Salute Again did the job at big odds at Randwick last Saturday.
Salute Again will now head to a Highway Class Three Handicap (1400m) at Randwick on July 8, where one of the part-owners, former Murrumbidgee Turf Club director Mark Logan, will celebrate his 65th birthday.
...
KEMBLA Grange visitor Theresa Bateup hopes to be back to Narrandera in a couple of weeks time with Victory At Omaha.
The five-year-old led throughout to take the Open Handicap (1600m) there last Sunday and is set to return for the $50,000 Narrandera Cup (1600m) on July 17.
With this year's Narrandera Cup boasting Big Dance qualification, all eyes begin to turn to the feature and Bateup is keen to be back with Victory At Omaha.
...
ACCOMPLISHED bush jockey Mathew Cahill made his return to racing at Dubbo on Monday.
Cahill was off the scene for more than 12 months after a race fall at Canberra in April last year left him with a fracture of his C1 vertebra.
The 2021-22 SDRA premiership-winning jockey was unsure if he would return to the saddle but perseverance paid off and he had his first race back at Dubbo.
The 55-year-old had two rides at Dubbo, for a second and a third, and will look to slowly build into a bigger workload in coming weeks.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Corowa (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Leeton (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
