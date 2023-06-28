The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga Town Plate winner Mnementh set to listed race at Flemington

MM
By Matt Malone
June 28 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mnementh edged out Front Page to win this year's Wagga Town Plate last month at Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Picture by Les Smith
Mnementh edged out Front Page to win this year's Wagga Town Plate last month at Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Picture by Les Smith

ALBURY sprinter Mnementh will make his first appearance since the group one Goodwood at Flemington on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.