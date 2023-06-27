A new monthly thrift-style market set for North Wagga will be a win-win for all involved according to organiser Monique Quinane.
The Nanny Q founder will not only have her own store set up, but has invited eight other store holders who will be selling their clothes.
"The aim of the market is to sell excess clothing and stop it from going to landfills while putting extra cash into store holder's pockets to help them make ends meet," she said.
Mrs Quinane's business Nanny Q sells unique women's accessories, often that are one of a kind pieces, which she says goes well with the other stores that will also have one of a kind pieces.
"As a bonus, each month we will pick a charity to donate to," she said.
"The charity of the month is the Smart Rehoming Centre in Batlow."
With five pooches herself, the dog lover couldn't have thought of a more deserving first charity to give back to.
"I donate to Smart Rehoming whenever I can and anyone who knows me knows I love pets," she said.
"At the moment I have five puppies. Unfortunately, with COVID-19 everyone brought a dog but now they're giving them away or putting them up for adoption."
IN OTHER NEWS:
While this will be the first time the markets are held, Mrs Quinane is hoping to see the markets grow over time.
"The main aim is that I provide the hall and all we have to do is cover the cost of the hall," she said.
"Then at the end of the day I'll ask each store holder for a donation.
"That will be up to them it can be $5 or $50 and also, it will be $5 at the front. It's a win-win situation."
A North Wagga resident herself, Mrs Quinane believes the popular location will be the cherry on top for attendees.
"I chose North Wagga because I live out this way and because these guys have been amazing in giving me the hall," she said.
"There will be a coffee vendor at the front. There will be clothing from, I believe, size 10 to size 22. Everyone is in charge of their own store."
Those interested in selling their unwanted clothes in future markets can contact Mrs Quinane by emailing nannyqcommunity@gmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.