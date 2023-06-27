The Daily Advertiser
Slow start for Marrar too hard to come back from, 'Roos defeat Jets

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:30pm
Emma McAuley passes over Georgia McCormack in Temora's win over Northern Jets. Picture by Madeline Begley
Emma McAuley passes over Georgia McCormack in Temora's win over Northern Jets. Picture by Madeline Begley

A win over Marrar on the weekend has set East Wagga-Kooringal a game clear on the Farrer League ladder, now sitting fourth as the Bombers fall to sixth.

