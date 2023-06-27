Slow start for Marrar too hard to come back from, 'Roos defeat Jets

A win over Marrar on the weekend has set East Wagga-Kooringal a game clear on the Farrer League ladder, now sitting fourth as the Bombers fall to sixth.
Nestled between them, Northern Jets have nudged over Marrar on percentage alone, but next week's game could see the hotly contested fourth and fifth positions change once again.
Hoping for a better, or closer, result on the weekend, Marrar coach Stacey Hofert said while the team hasn't had the perfect start to the year there's still plenty to go.
"It hasn't been the perfect year for us, but I think the girls are still holding their heads up high and going out and giving it a red hot crack every week," Hofert said.
"We've had some pretty close games that we've just missed out on this season, it's a bit stressful at times but I also want the girls to go out and enjoy themselves."
Under strength on the weekend, Marrar had four of their usual players unavailable though despite the scoreline Hofert was pleased with the play overall.
Her key concern was their slow start, something she said has been plaguing the side recently.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"I don't know what it is but we like to try and play a bit of catch-up netball, so we did have a little bit of a slow start," she said.
"I think the girls played good as a whole, it was just our shots, they weren't going in and they were completely bouncing the wrong way."
The group set out to make the top five this season, earning themselves a finals berth.
With eight games left to play there's still plenty of netball to come before anyone can call it a year on their season.
Hofert said while the goal is still well within reach she's more focused on ensuring her players are continuing to develop.
While only two wins separate third and seventh, there's two ladder positions that look unlikely to change as the year progresses.
Undefeated after 11 rounds, Temora haven't shown any sign of slowing down, though 2022 premiers North Wagga are hot on their heels with their only loss coming at the hands of the Kangaroos.
At the other end of the ladder, The Rock-Yerong Creek are yet to have a win this season, with CSU two games ahead of them.
Around the courts North Wagga had a comfortable 67-28 win over Coleambally, Jets' Ladies Day didn't prevent Temora handing them a 72-35 loss, and Barellan got up 87-40 over The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.