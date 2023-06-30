At just teenagers Svannah Godde and Inez McPherson have made their A grade debuts for Marrar, and now they're hungry for more.
The best friends have been playing up to four games a weekend together across three leagues this season and their hard work was recognised when coach Stacey Hofert asked them to join the team on Saturday.
Expecting to be on the bench, the duo were shocked when they were both put on the court as rolling substitutes in the first quarter.
"'Nez and I were like 'we'll be on the bench, we'll be fine' then in the first quarter they said 'okay, go on,'" Goddes said.
"It was so fast and everyone was so supportive cheering us on.
"It took me a good quarter (to settle), I had to just keep running, don't stop, keep offering."
Playing wing attack and centre on the weekend, the duo's experience together helped them find their way down the court.
At just 15- and 14-years-old, the pair are still playing in junior competitions alongside senior commitments.
"I've improved so much playing in A res this year, playing with all these older people who are so experienced and so supportive," Goddes said.
McPherson, vice-captain of Wagga Netball Association's State Titles winning under 15s team, has been bounding from goal to goal as her netball progresses this season.
"I've been doing a lot of netball this year, and getting better I suppose because I've been doing so much of it," McPherson said.
Spending so much time together, the duo agreed their step into A grade was a bit easier for being alongside each other.
"We play in every single team together, it made it 10 times better that we got to experience the same thing, and afterwards we just couldn't stop talking about it ," Goddes said.
"I was pretty proud of both of us, she played centre and I played wing attack, for A grade, it was next level."
McPherson said she enjoyed taking the court as a rolling substitute and would like to see them implemented at lower levels too.
The first debutants of the season for Marrar, now the duo's had a taste they're ready to get back.
"This is my first year at Marrar, and it's so fun, they're such a good group of girls," McPherson said.
Understanding they may be called upon to fill in again as the season progresses, they're both keen to get back into the top side.
This weekend Marrar are on the road to Ariah Park to play Northern Jets.
East Wagga-Kooringal host Barellan, Temora play Coleambally at home, and North Wagga welcome CSU to McPherson Oval.
