New Year's Eve 2024 could look a lot different for Wagga than the typical fireworks at Lake Albert as the city looks for new ways to mark the occasion.
Wagga City Council had partnered with Colab Creative to host Light The Lake at Lake Albert for the last two years, but with the partnership coming to an end and one of the founders relocating, the popular event may not make a return.
Whether it be something similar, or a completely new idea, Wagga City Council is hoping to hear from community members with ideas for New Year's Eve events.
Wagga City Council destination and events coordinator Kimberly Parker said expressions of interest are now open.
"The expressions of interest are open for the next three years so currently we are looking for some really amazing event organisers to put on an event for those years," Ms Parker said.
"Council has some allocated funding to help put on the event, so this year is starting at $57,000.
"It's one of our biggest nights of the year, last year it attracted over 10,000 people to the Light The Lake event which included fireworks."
Ms Parker said previous years have shown just how important the event is to the community.
"It's something that our community really loves and it's a really great way to spend that time with family and friends," she said.
"Our previous expressions of interest was for a two year period to host Light The Lake and that has since lapsed.
"We understand that every event is unique and everyone has different ideas and concepts and we're open to those ideas, whether it is similar to what has happened previously or something new."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
