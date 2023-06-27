TEMORA have received a much-needed boost with the mid-season return of Tim McAuley.
The Kangaroos successfully lodged a clearance for McAuley last week just before the June 30 deadline.
McAuley spent the second half of last season at AFL Cairns club Centrals Trinity Beach, where he played five games after starting the year at home in Temora.
It is understood McAuley is available for a handful of games in the second half of the season, which will provide a boost for the Kangaroos, who have dropped to eighth spot on the Farrer League ladder with just two wins from 10 games.
Temora face an important clash against seventh-placed Coleambally at Nixon Park on Saturday.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy did not want to comment in the wake of last Saturday's 132-point loss to Northern Jets.
"I want to keep things in house this week," Kennedy said.
McAuley is a three-time premiership player at Temora during 61 games at his home club.
He has forged a reputation as one of the fiercest midfielders in the region, having also enjoyed successful stints at South Mildura, Centrals Trinity Beach, Yarrawonga and Berrigan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.