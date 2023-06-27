The Daily Advertiser
Temora have successfully cleared Tim McAuley back before the June 30 deadline

By Matt Malone
June 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Tim McAuley has been cleared back to Temora for the second half of the Farrer League season. Picture by Les Smith
TEMORA have received a much-needed boost with the mid-season return of Tim McAuley.

