TURVEY Park's bid to end a 21-year premiership drought has been boosted by the return of young defender Will O'Connor.
The Bulldogs lodged a clearance for O'Connor this week, which has been approved by AFL Canberra club Tuggeranong.
O'Connor moved to Canberra earlier this year for university commitments and joined Tuggeranong, where he was named in the club's best in six of his nine appearances.
But the 19-year-old has found himself spending more time in Wagga, which paved the way for a mid-season return to the Bulldogs.
"He was home at the weekend and his circumstances have changed a little bit around uni and everything," Turvey Park coach Mick Mazzocchi explained.
"His uni is only three days a week. He was home and we had a conversation. I just asked him, would you consider and he said he had already spoken to his parents about it.
"He's home a fair bit anyway. He's only required in Canberra three days a week so he's home for four. The plan is that he's home Thursday, so he'll train Thursday, stay through to the weekend and then go back. His uni is only Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. That works out really well for us.
"He was with me the first two years when we built the side. He's a Turvey guy coming back.
"We've accumulated a few injuries as we've gone along the way so he'll slot back onto that back flank pretty good for us."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Mazzocchi rates O'Connor highly as a defender.
"The first year he played full-back all year as a 17-year-old and then last year, obviously getting Tim Doyle back, we were able to put him to a back flank and that's the role he'll play again," he said.
"He's a mix of that really good solid defender but he's also got some good pace and good skills. He'll give us that bounce. He'll come in and play that back flank role."
O'Connor will come in for Turvey Park's showdown with Coolamon at Kindra Park on Saturday, where they will also be boosted by the return from injury of best and fairest winner Cal Dooley.
The Bulldogs are six points clear on top of the Riverina League ladder and well positioned to stake a serious claim at their first flag since 2002.
Mazzocchi believes the return of O'Connor will certainly help that quest.
"We're happy with how it's all going," he said.
"We'll hopefully start to get a few back. Cal Dooley will play against Coolamon this weekend. That will be good to get Cal back.
"Lachie Leary is a few weeks away. Will Ashcroft is still a few weeks away. Hayden Smith, we'll probably only see him once or twice before finals so we've got a few that we are expecting to get back, we haven't had any season-ending ones touch wood at the moment.
"Obviously Will will be great, he knows everyone so he'll slot in, he won't take any time, he's a no fuss footballer and it will hopefully set us up and we'll have a good crack at it."
Former captain Jack Brooks returned to the club through reserve grade last weekend.
He has been overseas as a college punter in the United States and Mazzocchi believes he has the potential to add something to the senior side in the run home.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.