Daryl Maguire visa fraud case delayed by new 43,000 pages of new evidence

By Miklos Bolza
Updated June 27 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:52pm
Daryl Maguire in 2018. File image
Tens of thousands of pages of new evidence have stalled a visa fraud case against ex-NSW Liberal MP Daryl Maguire as he awaits the findings of ICAC into his relationship with former premier Gladys Berejiklian.

