Long-time Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea has announced his decision to retire.
Duryea made the surprise announcement on Tuesday night, citing recent staffing issues as the main reason for bringing his decision forward.
Duryea will cease training at the end of the week and plans to have his final starters on his home track at Corowa next Monday, July 3.
It will bring an end to 55-year career in racing. Duryea spent 16 years as a jockey before going on to enjoy a successful time as a trainer.
One of the most respected horsemen in the industry, Duryea conceded it was a difficult decision to come to.
"The decision wasn't easy, but recent staffing issues have brought our retirement forward, and we will cease training at the end of June," Geoff and wife Maureen wrote in a statement.
"While it is sad, we look back on the wonderful and special memories created over the years and leave the horse training industry with a smile."
Duryea enjoyed remarkable success as a trainer with some of his biggest highlights coming in recent times courtesy of star sprinters Front Page and News Girl.
Front Page is spelling after a credible campaign at group one level and a decision on what trainer he will be sent to is yet to be made by the ownership group. Whether he remains in the country for a tilt at back-to-back Kosciuszko wins or heads to the city is to be deliberated.
The Duryeas are proud of everything they have achieved in the sport.
"Throughout 39 years of training, we have covered a lot of distance to win country races, have metro success and recently, group race performances that made us proud," the statement read.
"Winning a listed race at Flemington was amazing, but due to Covid, we couldn't celebrate together. We made up for that with the celebrations that followed winning The Kosciuszko at Randwick. What a thrill!"
Duryea enjoyed a successful career in the saddle, bursting on the scene at a young age that saw his referred to as 'whiz kid', 'Melbourne's glamour apprentice' and 'Victoria's jockey of the moment'.
A highlight was riding Red Hope as an apprentice jockey in the 1973 Melbourne Cup.
He retired as a jockey on Christmas Eve, 1983.
As a trainer, he enjoyed more than 300 winners and enjoyed great success with horses such as Front Page, News Girl, Regal Hawk, Stacey Lee, Challenge Accepted, Gorki, Greipel, Sports Drama, Waitaha Prophecy, Marchello and more.
Duryea loved nothing more than setting horses for a specific race.
"In earlier days, bookmaker rings were strong, and Geoff liked nothing more than beating the bookies by producing one at good odds to win," the statement read.
"Setting horses for a big win on the right day, especially at Albury and Wagga Cup carnivals, was a very satisfying joy for him.
"We have shared many evenings with owners after the races, celebrating a big win together and many times hosting owners at our home in Corowa. The stories and memories from these days will last a long time."
Last-start winner Star Buyer and Blesk have joined the Peter Maher stable at Wodonga, with decisions still to be made on where a handful of remaining horses move to.
The Duryeas also wanted to thank the industry for their support over the journey.
"We sincerely thank our family, friends, owners and the racing and non-racing communities for their support. We are so very grateful that many of our owners became lifelong friends," they said.
"Discussions with owners about the placement of horses have taken place and will be announced by owners in the future in their own time."
