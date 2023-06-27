A real-life Utopia: Who is managing NSW's green housing scheme?

The Goulburn block of land for my first home cost me $2700 in 1971. The whole house and land cost was $16,500.
It was the cheapest block in a new dress circle estate, where elevated blocks ranged up to $4500. By comparison, according to Saturday's history page in The Weekend Advertiser, 50 years ago a block of land in Eastlakes could be bought for $4500.
A new HG Holden Kingswood in 1971 was $3200, so my Goulburn block of land was cheaper than a new car by a long way.
Today a block of land in Boorooma would likely cost $350,000 compared to $36,176 for a new Toyota Camry Ascent.
Massive land price inflation in the last 50 years!
Subdividing land in those long-gone days was a fairly simple process. Not so today, which brings me to the biodiversity offset scheme (BOS) story that appeared on the front page of The Weekend Advertiser just over a week ago.
In that story, our local MP Dr Joe McGirr and builders took aim at the scheme, where land developers can find themselves paying hefty sums to the Biodiversity Conservation Fund (BCF).
I first started to take an interest in the actual costs of environmental regulations about two months ago when I read in The Daily Telegraph that Country Mayors Association executive Craig Davies had provided evidence to a review committee showing that the BOS made land releases in country areas more expensive than in Sydney.
I emailed the Department of Environment. What followed was like a real life episode from ABC's Utopia. I've changed the names to protect any hard-working but frustrated worker:
"Hi X, We have had a media inquiry. Could you please let us know where this enquiry needs to go?" Kind regards, Y, Assistant Project Officer.
Then: "Z resolved this as redirect." Next A commented, "Thanks Z, We will handle this one." A, Senior Media Manager.
It was passed down the line to B. "Hi Keith, I am getting in touch regarding your inquiry on the biodiversity offset scheme. The response below can be attributed to a Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson if required." With kind regards, B.
At least B tried. Some summary points and a link to their website. No specific answers. Then another (unnamed) person answered, offering a telephone number.
Five emails, no answer. I gave up, concluding that no-one in that department has the faintest idea. Real-life Utopia!
I emailed Dr McGirr, who as it happened was also looking into this problem. Even his office found it difficult to get the facts that the DA was able to publish. After about a month's searching, Dr McGirr was able to send a long and detailed response. I refer you to the details in The Weekend Advertiser report.
Part of Dr McGirr's written response said, "The biodiversity offset scheme, despite having the very reasonable objective of environmental conservation, is not working. The scheme is broken and poses significant barriers to new housing developments in New South Wales, especially for regions west of the Dividing Ranges."
He added: "We are in a housing crisis right now and we need to help business build. And we need a scheme that effectively helps the environment. The statutory review of the Biodiversity Conservation Act, being undertaken by a team led by Ken Henry, is due to report in August."
Dr McGirr is on side. If you have something to add, I would suggest that you contact Dr McGirr direct.
Meanwhile, I think this comment on the DA's website from builder Wayne Carter sums it up: "At last count taxes of 40 per cent accounted for the total cost to develop land and build a new home.
"That's before the extra cost to obtain a Basix certificate which has been flagged to be introduced at the start of October 2023.
"Then the extra costs imminent with the new building codes via the NCC and now the extra costs to be added onto any new development via the biodiversity offset scheme.
"I ask how much weight can an industry carry before the burden kills it off and it becomes completely unaffordable to have a roof over your head."
