Four teams off to Sydney to represent Tumut

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:00pm
Tumut Netball Association's Junior State Titles squad. Picture supplied
For the first time in the association's history, Tumut Netball Association will send four teams to the Junior State Titles this weekend, thanks to the addition of the boys under 14 program.

