For the first time in the association's history, Tumut Netball Association will send four teams to the Junior State Titles this weekend, thanks to the addition of the boys under 14 program.
Working with both the boys and girls sides since February, Carmel Lemon said excitement among players is building.
In an unusual situation, even the oldest of the cohort have not experienced a full State Titles weekend before due to COVID-19 and last year's weather cancellation.
"This will be their first full three days at State Titles, obviously due to COVID and rain they haven't experienced it," Lemon said.
"They're all really excited, they've done a lot of hard work and their coaches have done a great job with them, they're really well prepared.
"I think for a small town, we're going to achieve some success."
Fitness has been a focus for the Association in preparation for the Titles, with their representative players completing an hours fitness training as a squad ahead of their team training weekly.
Lemon said they've built their match fitness up well and she believes they'll hold up well across three days of competition.
Perhaps luckily for the boys, they'll only have to tough it out for one day.
Though committed to their boys side since the beginning of the year, there was fear they might not make it to states after low registration numbers in April.
Reducing the competition from two days to one, the boys will compete in the seven team competition.
Competing in division four, Lemon said while still a serious competition, there's more space for fun than in some of the higher divisions.
"We went to senior state titles, we actually won the spirit award, Olivia Dean was in our 17s, all our players at State Titles did a really good job, but Olivia's tiktok videos are just amazing," Lemon said.
"We're actually taking her to Junior State titles as well, just to help the team morale.
"One of the reasons we asked her to come is because these kids don't really know what to expect and I think Olivia will be able to keep their spirits up if they really need it, because it's going to be so tough."
Lemon said providing players with an enjoyable experience is as important an achievement in their program than just on-court success.
"We are in division four and while we still all want to win, it is a different atmosphere to the championship division and division two," she said.
Tumut players will file onto the player bus on Friday and head to - Liverpool City Netball Association for the competition.
Also attending Junior State Titles across divisions two, three, and four from the region are Wagga, Leeton, Barellan, Temora, and Griffith Netball Associations.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
