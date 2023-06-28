An Indigenous elder has called on local member of parliament Michael McCormack to participate in a panel discussion and information night on The Voice to Parliament referendum.
The information session will take place at Wagga Civic Theatre on July 10, and seek to answer questions from the audience about the proposed indigenous advisory body.
The panel will include notables from the indigenous, and constitutional law community who can offer informed expertise on the affects of The Voice, the referendum process, and the Uluru Dialogues that led up to the proposal.
Uncle Hewitt Whyman has joined Aunties Cheryl Penrith and Mary Atkinson in calling on local member Michael McCormack to take a more constructive approach to the voice - this time by sitting in the front row, listening and learning.
"I think it's appropriate that this matter - the voice - consume us until the referendum," Uncle Hewitt said.
"We've organised a panel ... It's an information forum for people to ask questions like Q&A, so we're not overloading people about the yes vote.
"I'd really like to invite Michael McCormack. He's been called out by an Elder, Aunty Cheryl, a week ago about his position on the voice, and I'm calling him out again."
Aunty Mary said Mr McCormack had not adequately consulted indigenous elders in the region about their perspectives.
Aunty Cheryl said his "no" stance was based on misunderstanding, and called on everyone in Wagga to vote yes.
Mr McCormack has rejected both claims.
The panel will include notable activists and experts from the indigenous community, including director of the NSW/ACT Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) Tony McAvoy, Senior lecturer in Health and Medicine Dr Arnagretta Hunter, ALS solicitor Peter Stapleton, and 2016 Indigenous Human Rights Award Finalist Joe Williams.
The organisers, which include Uncle Hewitt, Councillor Dan Hayes, and local activist Vickie Burkinshaw hope this will be the beginning of conversation, not the end.
The hope is information sessions like these will act as conversation starters, bringing the voice to the centre of kitchen table politics.
There is a strong appetite to mobilise the young too - reminding those under the legal voting age the outcome of the referendum will determine the shape of the country they come of age in.
This is in keeping with the strategy of regional, and national campaign groups for the voice, which are seeking to generate support for the proposal with community level discussions, not flashy national campaigns.
"What I thought the genius of this event was when Uncle Hewitt called, was that there are a lot of people who are unsure ," Cr Hayes said.
"To have the opportunity to ask some questions, hear from knowledgeable people about what it is and what it isn't - I think that's an essential part of a referendum.
"The no campaign has been 'if you don't know, vote no', whereas my view is if you don't know - find out more."
As a Vietnam veteran, and one of the most senior indigenous figures in the community, Uncle Hewitt has spoken to Mr McCormack more than most. He said he hadn't wanted to get heavily involved in campaigning, and the politics surrounding the referendum until the bill had passed both chambers of parliament.
Uncle Hewitt was a lapsed activist, who said he has been reinvigorated by push for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Like many Indigenous people, his activism was informed by his own personal experience.
Born on a mission under the Aboriginal Protection Act, Uncle Hewitt said his family suffered under an oppressive regime that controlled their movements.
In 1964, 10 of his brothers and sisters were taken away, and he was left alone in Deniliquin at the age of 17.
"I had to grow up very fast, and become a strong person," Uncle Hewitt said.
"I served my country in the war, I raised my children.
"Do you think after I've told you who I am, and where I come from, I should vote no?"
As a younger man, he was arrested for involvement with the Tent Embassy in Canberra.
Now 75, he said he said he wants to be able to look his grandchildren in the eye with a clear conscience.
"In the end, I want my grandchildren to say to me, 'thank you pop'," he said.
Event Details
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
