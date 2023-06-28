The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Wagga's Uncle Hewitt Whyman keen for Michael McCormack to join Voice panel discussion

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Nations Elder Uncle Hewitt Whyman and Councillor Dan Hayes, want Wagga residents to make an informed vote in the voice referendum.
First Nations Elder Uncle Hewitt Whyman and Councillor Dan Hayes, want Wagga residents to make an informed vote in the voice referendum.

An Indigenous elder has called on local member of parliament Michael McCormack to participate in a panel discussion and information night on The Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.