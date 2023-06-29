Coach Jayden Beattie says: In terms of how we are actually playing I'm very happy. We knew we were going to be a better team through the second half of the season but there's been lots of positives throughout the first half. Looking at the ladder position, we know we should be higher due to losing those points but we can't use that as an excuse. There's still work to be done and points to be won but we have the right group of players and enough depth to make a good charge at the back end of the season. Our big focus for the second half is building consistency and making sure we can get our best 11 on the pitch which is something we've been struggling with for most of the first half of this year.

