With the first round of games done and dusted, there's not much breathing room on the Pascoe Cup ladder, with four teams well and truly set to battle out for the last finals position this year.
Last year's minor premiers Hanwood have continued in strong form, sitting atop the ladder with 25 points, but there's no room to breathe for the Griffith side with both Tolland and Lake Albert hot on their heels.
The real battle this year will be for fourth as the middle-of-the-pack sides creep up on each other, with just four points separating those in fourth and eighth positions.
Hanwood
There's been no sign of falter from the top of the ladder side, who have continued to bring their trademark clean soccer to the field this season.
Coach Jason Bertacco has been cautious to over sell his side this season, but with their biggest challenge coming in round three from Lake Albert, where they locked away a 0-0 draw, it's been near impossible to score against the out of towners all season. Letting just three goals through all to the halfway mark, two in the first round, unless someone can figure out how to get through their defence they'll be a tough beat come finals.
Coach Jason Bertacco says: We're very happy with the first half of the season so far, with a totally new squad it's positive that we are in the top two. We know we haven't been great each week so we know this second half of the season we have a lot we need to work on moving forward. Our aim now is to try to get better collectively and to ensure we get enough points to finish in the top two for finals.
Key injuries: Dean Armanini (indefinite).
Prediction: Premiers
Tolland
A new, softer spoken coach has taken the reins this season and clean football is all he's asking for. Daniel Okot's focus on positive thinking has clearly resonated with the Wolves already one win up on how many they earned in the 2022 season.
The side has been reliable in front of goal this season, with Hanwood the only club able to stop a strong forward line from finding the net. They've proven to be strong attackers, working well to draw their keepers out from the goal line, and to finish opportunities in front of goal.
Coach Daniel Okot says: We're positioned well on the ladder, which was our first goal of the season. We will aim to keep performing and secure our place for finals football, which is our second goal. We treat all our games as equally important from now on.
Key injuries: Jason Cuttle (calf), Aaron Mo'ane (knee).
Prediction: Third
Lake Albert
There's a hunger at the Lake Albert camp this season, and no matter how far up or down they are, there's a desperation to get better. Perhaps scarred from years of just falling short, the Sharks have set themselves high expectations for the year.
Bringing in two co-captains for the year, on-field leaders Jaiden Watson and Rob Fry have lifted their side's intensity on game day. If they can find a win against Tolland in the second round, they'll be set to go deep into this year's finals season once again. If the buy-in coaches Chris Ayton and Kyle Harrison are getting from their players in the round games is any sign of what's to come, they'll be dangerous this finals.
Coaches Chris Ayton and Kyle Harrison said: Our aim was to be getting ourselves into a position to be playing finals, cliché call but first tick of the box is always to play finals. At the halfway point we've put ourselves in a great position to achieve this in sitting third. Goals for the rest of year now will be to get ourselves into second position by round 18, it's achievable with the squad we have and the footy we've been producing. The first round showed we have the squad and the footy in us, if we keep improving week in week out we're confident we'll give the comp a good nudge at the end of year.
Key injuries: N/A
Prediction: Second
Young
A point clear in fourth, Young have been hard to pick this season. A youthful side, incoming coach John Speering has kept his cards close to his chest. When they're on they're on, but when they're not, they've really struggled to find the net.
Middle of the pack is a fair place for the team to sit, if they can replicate the intensity they brought in round seven to the rest of their games, they'll hold onto their spot. Another 7-0 loss to the likes of Lake Albert or draw with Tumut though and it might be too late for the Lions.
Coach John Speering says: In a few words the boys have earned their top four spot, it is what we had aimed for and we have proven we are not a team to be taken lightly. As for the rest of the season, I only ask for 110 per cent commitment to the final whistle win or lose. There isn't one game that is of most importance (moving forward), the boys wear their shirts with pride and will bring their best game to the pitch, looking forward to round two.
Key injuries: N/A
Prediction: Fourth
Leeton United
Last year's premiers talked themselves down ahead of the 2023 season, and perhaps they weren't leading anyone too far astray. Under new coach Ethan Murphy the team has sat in the middle of the pack, struggling with momentum in their second halves.
With a vastly different side to last year, United's mixed results have made them hard to pick this season. Starting the season without stalwart Adam Raso due to an overseas trip, he returned in round four, but one player doesn't make a side and with the likes of the Gardner brothers and new recruits such as Romain Pinto in the side, on paper they have the talent to push into the four.
Coach Ethan Murphy says: We're tracking pretty much how we thought we'd track, we knew it would take about nine to ten weeks before we kind of settled with their squad and team and the way we play, so we're exactly where we thought we'd be actually. Confidence is building a little and we're rolling the way we thought we would, which is good.
Key injuries: Dan McKenzie (wrist), Sam Pirrottina (ACL).
Prediction: Sixth
Wagga United
Competing well against top sides, United's standing isn't entirely reflective of the soccer they've played this season. Add three points they lost due to disqualification in round three and the orange boys jump two spots on the ladder.
It's all good and well to compete with the best though but unless they start to find goals, they'll be out of luck come finals time. Holding their own against the top sides won't do them any good if they can't get any points on the ladder.
Coach Jayden Beattie says: In terms of how we are actually playing I'm very happy. We knew we were going to be a better team through the second half of the season but there's been lots of positives throughout the first half. Looking at the ladder position, we know we should be higher due to losing those points but we can't use that as an excuse. There's still work to be done and points to be won but we have the right group of players and enough depth to make a good charge at the back end of the season. Our big focus for the second half is building consistency and making sure we can get our best 11 on the pitch which is something we've been struggling with for most of the first half of this year.
Key injuries: Lochie Bracken (ankle).
Prediction: Fifth
South Wagga
With just one earned win this season, and an additional three points from Wagga United's disqualification, the Warriors look worse for wear. As coach Andy Heller attempts to bring a fresh style of play to the cohort, the playing group has struggled to maintain structure and plagued with injuries, an inconsistent starting 11 hasn't helped.
They started the year strong with a 6-1 win over Cootamundra before backing up with a 1-1 draw with 2022 finalists Lake Albert, but they've only found more than one goal once since round two. If they want to climb back up, they need to start scoring.
Coach Andy Heller says: We've had a very frustrating season, with the depth of our squad having been tested from round four with too many key injuries to list. In our last game against Tolland we had as many first grade players watching as we did playing. We're still positive about our potential to make finals but we're a few weeks away from being back to full strength.
Key injuries: N/A
Prediction: Seventh
Tumut
After missing finals last season on goal difference, Tumut haven't come into 2023 with quite the same flare. With stronger first halves than second, if they could hold onto some intensity through their games they'd be serving themselves better.
A string of three consecutive home games late in the season might help the travellers maintain momentum through the 90 minutes.
Coach Lachlan Anderson says: We believe we are capable of a bit more. We've struggled to put in full 90-minute performance so far so that's the goal from now on. With the league so close, we still think we can make finals but we know we have to be better. We haven't had any major injuries but we've had our fair share of one or two week ones. With our position on the ladder, every game is important for us and every game has the chance get us rolling.
Key injuries: N/A
Prediction: Eighth
Cootamundra
The league's beloved underdogs, Cootamundra may be one of the most realistic clubs going around. Hoping they'll find a win at least once this season coach Mick Godbier continues to build his young side, pleased to give them a run at first grade level.
They held their own against Tumut and when they face them again later this year it will be their best bet at a win in 2023. A credible 3-0 loss to Hanwood in the final first round game was also a standout, after they were handed a 9-0 and 14-0 losses by the same team last season.
Coach Mick Godbier says: I'm pretty happy at where we are at, I'm a realist, we're a very small club in this competition and week in and week out where we're putting up a reserve grade and a first grade side on the pitch, so I couldn't be proud of our efforts, to be honest. To me, it's not winning games of football, but there's a hell of a lot of improvement.
Key injuries: Nick Ashe (foot), Rhys Neate (knee).
Prediction: Ninth
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
