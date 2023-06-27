It's the happy-ever-after popular Riverina farmer Brad Jones hoped for when he signed up for season 13 of Farmer Wants A Wife, having found love with co-star Clare Hockings who he is now expecting a baby with.
The Cootamundra cattle and crop farmer, 32, and his 28-year-old partner, Clare, moved in together in February, with Clare settling into the Riverina community three months before the show wrapped up in May.
On Monday, Clare announced the news the pair were expecting via her Instagram, confirming they are set to welcome their firstborn baby boy or girl in December.
"We're so excited to meet our newest little farm hand," she said.
The preschool teacher was one of several contestants to try their luck at winning the charming farmer's heart.
Now in her second trimester, Clare and Brad are taking a step back from the cameras to focus on their little family.
In a recent post to his Instagram, Farmer Brad said he had gone on the Channel 7 reality TV show with one goal in mind, to find "a partner in crime".
