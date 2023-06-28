Letters: Giving way? Well, it's not always a given

The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 29

June 29 2023 - 5:30am
GIVING WAY? IT'S NOT A GIVEN

It was exciting to note that Council's new "assessment vehicle" quad bikes ("Footpath conditions in the council crosshairs", June 26) tootling up and down our footpaths "will give way to pedestrians where possible." So, where it's "not possible", unfortunate amblers will be ... what exactly?

