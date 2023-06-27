The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 28

June 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Australia's history may be sad, but it is our truth
Letters: Australia's history may be sad, but it is our truth

HISTORY SAD, BUT IS OUR TRUTH

I would like to reply to Ms Gretchen Sleeman who commented on my previous letter to this newspaper. First, she took a punt both ways on my name and it is Erwin not Irwin. Bob Irwin is Steve's dad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.