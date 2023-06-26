MCUE continue their win streak, GGGM defeat Bulldogs

After an unexpected round one loss to Griffith in April, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have started their second round of games in the way they hope to continue, as winners.
Playing middle of the pack Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval on Saturday, co-coach Marie Hope said they entered the game with the same respect they have for all teams.
"We never underestimate Tigers, we have a healthy level of respect for them, the intent and intensity that they bring to each encounter," Hope said.
Pleased with the 26-68 margin, Goannas put on some of the best netball they have all season.
Though she missed the Coolamon game last weekend, Hope said by all accounts the play on show on Saturday was of an even higher level.
"That performance was exactly what we know our team is capable of, we were thrilled to see it all come together," she said.
"I was away for the Coolamon game but from what I've heard they played in a similar manner, it is the best netball I've seen our whole team put together in one game."
Identifying defensive turnovers as an area for improvement, Hope was pleased to see the side capitalise on them, as well as reducing their attacking turnovers.
Hope said she was thrilled to watch the side play at what she believes is their fullest potential.
Caitlin Wheeler and Phoebe Wallace were standouts on court for Hope, with Wheeler stepping into the side from A reserve.
"Caitlin Wheeler took the court for us again and held her own, she's a very skilful player that is of A grade level," she said.
"Phoebe is an outstanding netballer and her best game in centre is a weapon for the team.
"She's a very skilful, patient feeder but the highlight for me is how she can win the ball defensively whilst playing the hardest running position on court, that takes courage and commitment, as well as skill."
With just one loss on their books for the season, the side will continue to build in anticipation for their re-match with Griffith in a fortnights time. This time the Goannas will play at home.
The reigning premiers currently sit on top of the Riverina League ladder based on percentage, with both Griffith and Coolamon with equal points after 10 rounds.
Around the competition, Coolamon were the first team to hit a triple digit score this year in their 64-goal win over Narrandera.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong earned a victory on the road over Turvey Park, and Griffith won the second derby of the year against Leeton-Whitton.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park had the bye ahead of next round's MCUE game.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 68 d Wagga Tigers 26 at Robertson Oval.
Coolamon 100 d Narrandera 36 at Narrandera Sports Ground.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 47 d Turvey Park 39 at Maher Oval.
Griffith 51 d Leeton-Whitton 27 at Griffith Ex-Services Club.
