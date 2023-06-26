The Daily Advertiser
MCUE continue their win streak, GGGM defeat Bulldogs

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Grace Gillespie gets around Turvey's Tegan Ashcroft at Maher Oval on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Ash Smith
After an unexpected round one loss to Griffith in April, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have started their second round of games in the way they hope to continue, as winners.

