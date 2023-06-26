The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

A replacement race meeting has been handed to Wagga for Saturday, July 1

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Racing will return to Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday after a replacement meeting was scheduled for Wagga. Picture by Les Smith
Racing will return to Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday after a replacement meeting was scheduled for Wagga. Picture by Les Smith

MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club have been handed a replacement race meeting this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.