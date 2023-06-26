MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club have been handed a replacement race meeting this Saturday.
Following the abandonment of the Gundagai meeting on Saturday, Racing NSW have scheduled a meeting for Wagga on Saturday, July 1.
MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario was pleased to be able to help.
"The Murrumbidgee Turf Club is happy to take the additional meeting given the circumstances of the wet weather and after seeing the abandonment of Gundagai," Ferrario said.
"We wanted to put our hand up to give local trainers somewhere for their horses to start."
The Sky Two meeting will be held on the course proper, which was rated a heavy nine on Monday.
"We are fortunate the course proper drains so well as we want to be able to race as often as we can," he said.
Nominations will close at 11am on Tuesday, with acceptances to be taken at 9am on Thursday.
The Gundagai race meeting was called off on the morning of the race meeting after the track was deemed unsuitable for racing.
