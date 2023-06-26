With tax time just around the corner, Riverina residents received some hot tips to avert identity theft at the weekend.
At a series of events across town on Friday and Saturday, the ID Support NSW regional roadshow provided invaluable advice on how to replace documents including drivers licence, photo cards and birth certificates if they are stolen or fraudulently obtained.
An ID Support NSW spokesperson said during the five sessions held in Wagga the team engaged with over 400 visitors including at the Service NSW Service Centre.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Many people benefited from learning how to recognise phishing and scams and how to block them, and what to do if you're involved in a data breach," the spokesperson said.
"As tax time approaches, people should also be wary of suspicious texts or emails claiming to be the Australian Tax Office, Services Australia, myGov.
"If customers receive an unsolicited phone call, they should hang up and call the organisation back on their publicly listed contact number and never give out passwords or passcodes."
Minister for customer service and digital government Jihad Dib was in Wagga for the roadshow and said it was a great chance to meet the community.
"Being from Sydney I really enjoy getting out and visiting our regions at every opportunity I get so I can better understand the needs of communities across the state," Mr Dib said.
"I have visited Wagga many times in the past. It is a city brimming with opportunity and it was great to be able to return and attend the ID Support NSW roadshow with local MP Joe McGirr."
Mr Dib said it's important that people across the region have the resources and skills to guard against identity crime.
"I made the decision for travelling roadshows to ensure our regional communities can hear from the best and access important resources to better protect themselves from cyber issues," he said.
"I can't wait to visit the Riverina region again as people have always been kind, welcoming and friendly."
On average, a victim of identity crime will spend a total of 34 hours calling different organisations to restore their identity.
An ID Support spokesperson warned that anyone can be a victim of identity crime.
"ID support NSW was established to make it easier for people to access help if their NSW government proof of identity credentials are stolen or fraudulently used," the spokesperson said.
"If someone believes they have been a victim of identity crime, they can call ID Support from 1800 00 10 40 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday."
For advice on how to stay safe online visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/id-support-nsw
The roadshow will now head to Albury where a number of drop in sessions will be held over Tuesday and Wednesday.
For further details go to: https://www.nsw.gov.au/community-events
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.