Liam Martin is looking to show there is no such thing as a dead rubber in State Of Origin.
The Temora junior knows NSW still have plenty to play for ahead despite losing the series in Brisbane last week.
"It's disappointing to already be down 2-0 but the first game we were with them for most of it but just didn't turn up in the big moments and the second game just sort of got away from us," Martin said.
"It's obviously disappointing but hopefully in game three in front of the home crowd.
"I don't think there is such a thing as a dead rubber playing in front of your home crowd.
"You can build momentum off a game for the next couple of years."
With Penrith electing to rest their State Of Origin stars over the weekend, Martin took the chance to return home.
He was on the sidelines as Temora scored a late try to take a 30-24 win over Albury at Nixon Park on Saturday.
With the club holding their annual Loud Day to raise awareness for mental health, Martin wanted to be part of the day that started following the death of his older brother Jarred.
"It's a special day and it means a lot to me and the community," Martin said.
"It was good to get home for it.
"It's my first in years and when we got told we would be getting rested as I knew it was on I asked Ivan (Cleary) if I could go home and he was more than happy to give me the chance to come home for it.
"It's good to be back here."
Martin was impressed with what he saw on the field as the Dragons moved up to second on the Group Nine ladder after another tight win.
He's pleased to see the club doing so well both on and off the field.
"They are all local boys and to see how well they are playing and how it brings the community together is awesome to see," Martin said.
Penrith didn't need their large State Of Origin contingent to get the better of Newcastle on Saturday.
Martin believes the team is really starting to find their form as they chase a third straight title.
"I think we're finally just gelling" he said.
