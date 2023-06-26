Extra challenge for Hay's first game of the season

Gundagai are set to welcome back co-coach Derek Hay as they look to keep their hands on the Challenge Cup.
Hay hasn't played all season after breaking his jaw in two places in Riverina's Country Championship semi-final win in March.
He's looking forward to making his return against Kangaroos at Anzac Park on Saturday.
However he's still not 100 per cent.
"My teeth are going to be sore but I will just put up with it," Hay said.
"They aren't sure why as I've been cleared by a dentist and a surgeon so it is what it is.
"I'll just bite down on the mouth guard and get back into it."
The time on the sidelines wasn't the start to coaching his hometown club was anticipating.
However he believes it has been a benefit for the new-look team.
"It's probably been good for me in terms of coaching as I've been on the sidelines for half the season and can see what's going on out there and what needs to happen," Hay said.
"The things we are doing well and the things we aren't doing well.
"It's probably been beneficial for Blake (Dunn) and I to have that set of eyes as a coach on the sideline who can give an opinion on things while Blake has been out there and see and hear things.
"It's probably been a good thing but I'm definitely looking forward to actually being out there and being able to contribute on the field, help get us around the park with a bit of direction and maybe rectify a few areas where we have been poor this year."
Gundagai will also welcome back Royce Tout for the clash.
He's missed their last two games leading into three straight byes.
Hay believes he will be a big boost to their pack.
However the Tigers will be without Zac Fairall for the rest of the season with the hooker booked in for a shoulder reconstruction.
"It's a shame for Zac as I thought he was playing really good," Hay said.
"He's been behind Luffy (James Luff) for a while and he and Wilson (Hamblin) were just starting to get their rhythm with one coming on and one coming off.
"Wilson has a big job ahead of him now, he's probably going to have to play 80 most games otherwise there's the potential for myself or Tyron (Gorman) to go into the hooker for a period of time and we can bring that utility off the bench."
Gundagai haven't played since a 32-24 win over Southcity on June 3.
However they've been putting plenty of work in on the training paddock as they look to overturn a 44-16 loss to Kangaroos to start the season.
Hay is confident of a very different performance this time.
"We had a few guys out, a completely new team with a lot of new faces, not much cohesion, which was understandable when you have a completely new side," he said.
"There were a lot of mismatches in, defence getting used to guys defending inside and outside you.
"We were still disappointing that day but it's a completely different team now and will definitely be looking to avenge that loss."
Gundagai will have to defend the Challenge Cup they won off Young for the first time.
After Southcity declined the opportunity, Kangaroos have thrown their hat in the right.
Despite coming off three narrow losses, president Peter Hurst is confident they can bring the cup back to Wagga.
"We think we're in a position to challenge at the moment and think it's a good concept for Group Nine," Hurst said.
"It gives a bit more exposure to the competition.
"We've suffered a little bit from the stops and starts in the competition at the moment and just want to get a bit of continuity and consistency.
"A few injuries have hurt us but we're still confident we're very competitive this year."
