The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Extra challenge for Hay's first game of the season

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 26 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Hay is set to play his first game as Gundagai co-coach when the Tigers host Kangaroos at Anzac Park on Saturday.
Derek Hay is set to play his first game as Gundagai co-coach when the Tigers host Kangaroos at Anzac Park on Saturday.

Gundagai are set to welcome back co-coach Derek Hay as they look to keep their hands on the Challenge Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.