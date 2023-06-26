The Daily Advertiser
Wagga-based Cultural Heritage Conservator believes Trail Street heritage is that of a ford

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated June 27 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 6:33am
Wagga-based Cultural Heritage Conservator Robert Cooke believes timber found under Trail Street is that of a ford from the 1870s. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga-based Cultural Heritage Conservator Robert Cooke believes timber found under Trail Street is that of a ford from the 1870s. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga man with a unique degree believes he has unveiled the origin of a mysterious finding following the closure of a busy roundabout last week which led council staff to uncover unidentified heritage infrastructure.

