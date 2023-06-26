Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defender Max Hanrahan will be free to face Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.
Hanrahan was reported for striking Wagga Tigers forward Cooper Pavitt in opening term of the Goannas' win at Robertson Oval last Saturday.
The strike was graded as intentional, contact to the body and low impact. It results in a base penalty of a one-game suspension but he can accept a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
It means Hanrahan is free to play in the Goannas' important showdown with the Demons at Mangoplah Sportsground this Saturday.
It was the only report from the weekend's round across AFL Riverina.
