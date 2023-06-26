The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' Max Hanrahan reported for striking Wagga Tigers' Cooper Pavitt

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Hanrahan
Max Hanrahan

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defender Max Hanrahan will be free to face Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.