The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Riverina police investigate Tumut work depot break and enter

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 26 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police hunt work depot thieves are Tumut break and enter. File picture
Police hunt work depot thieves are Tumut break and enter. File picture

Police are on the hunt for those responsible for breaking into a Riverina worksite on Tuesday morning before making off with several items.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.