Police are on the hunt for those responsible for breaking into a Riverina worksite on Tuesday morning before making off with several items.
Officers from Riverina Police District were called to a work depot on Gocup Road at Tumut, east of Wagga, at about 6.45am on Tuesday following reports of a break and enter.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said upon arrival officers found that thieves had gained entry to a number of sheds located at the site before they left with several items.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Among the property stolen was a number of tools, the spokesperson said.
An investigation into the incident is under way.
As investigations continue, anyone with information is asked to contact Tumut Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.