Waratahs pull off big win to snap Griffith's winning run

Waratahs pulled off their biggest win of the season to end Griffith's winning start to the season.
The Blacks have dominated the competition so far, with an average winning margin of 37 points through the first nine rounds of the season.
They had only conceded one try in their last three games, but their Wagga rivals found plenty of inroads at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
After a tight first half, Waratahs scored five more tries in the second stanza to take a 42-10 victory.
Mark Macarthur stepped back into the coaching role with Richard Skellern away.
He was impressed with how the team implemented their game style.
"We've been working on being able to provide a bit of clarity for each of their roles which allowed them to better understand what we're trying to achieve during the game," Macarthur said.
"On Saturday they took everything on and were able to really execute well.
"There's still some things we need to work on but I was quite happy with the result."
Waratahs took a 17-5 lead into the break before really making the Blacks pay in the second half.
Suze Waia scored a hat-trick and really led the way for Waratahs while Rhianna Burke and Amy Fowler both scored doubles.
Yolanda Forsyth's defence was another highlight of the win.
The win moves Waratahs into second place but they are still 14 points behind the Blacks, who have played an extra two games.
Macarthur hopes the side can really build on the win with a string of games leading into finals.
"It's nearly finals time so everything counts now," he said.
"We've had all the byes, you could say the byes didn't help but we came out and put on the performance we did against Griffith but the byes don't help any team really.
"Unfortunately it's just the nature of the draw but we've got a pretty good home run."
It starts with a clash with Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Wagga City who moved into third after a 29-5 win over Tumut on Saturday but have played two more games than both Ag College and CSU, who face each other at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
It's a particularly important game for CSU who are five points behind Ag College, and eight adrift of Wagga City but have played two less games than the Boiled Lollies.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
