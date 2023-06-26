A fruitless search for a man wanted on a warrant related to a dangerous driving causing death offence has prompted a public appeal as police seek to find him.
Officers from the Riverina Police District and the Riverina Crash Investigation Unit are seeking help from the public in locating Lochlan Landrigan.
Landrigan, 26, is known to frequent the Wagga and Junee areas and anyone who sights him or has information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.
Landrigan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 175cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Information can be reported to Wagga Police or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or using the online reporting page.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
