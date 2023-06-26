For many people, taking a step up the corporate ladder involves quitting one job to rise higher at the next.
But for one school principal in a village south of Wagga, it was quite the opposite.
Yerong Creek Public School's new principal Kellie Noske, 53, moved to the area after falling for a farmer.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Back when I was a 19-year-old, I met a local farmer here and ended up marrying him," Ms Noske said.
"My husband went to the school and so did my grandfather."
Yerong Creek is a small village with just 355 residents and its school currently has just 13 pupils from kindergarten to Grade 6.
Ms Noske started volunteering in the classroom when her youngest daughter was in kindergarten in 2003.
"The principal at the time encouraged me to put my name down to do some paid work," she said.
"So I spent a few years working as a teacher's aid before I moved into the admin manager role in the school office."
Ms Noske spent quite a few years in that position before the same principal encouraged her to apply to go to university and study teaching.
"I didn't think I would be accepted given it had been so many years since I completed high school, but I was.
"In 2012 I was lucky my principal granted me leave from my position to study university full-time in Wagga."
When Ms Noske graduated in 2015, a temporary teacher at the school was going on maternity leave, and she was offered a teaching position.
Ms Noske said the school went through a few principals after that before she applied for the position herself.
"Last year, I went through the interview process and was successfully appointed principal," she said.
As witnessed by her many years of devotion to the school, Ms Noske loves the environment and says it is truly a special place.
She said the school was "very important" and is the "heart and soul" of the tight-knit community.
"The community is fantastic and they support us," she said.
"We haven't got much left in our small town now.
"In it's hey day there were shops everywhere, but since then it has dwindled. Now we've [only] got the bowling club, the school and a Delta Ag shop - which also serves as our post office."
Ms Noske said there are just a handful of staff and being a small school, there are a lot of things not in the job description.
"Anything we want to do special for the kids requires someone's effort," she said.
"It's not a 9am to 3pm job here.
"But we have a small but dedicated staff who are really supportive.
"Unlike in big schools which have lots of people to delegate tasks to, one of us has to put up our hand to do this while someone else does that."
Ms Noske said an upside of such a small school is that the teachers get to know the students really well.
But she said the school's enrolments are now at the lowest they have ever been and while siblings of students are expected to enrol in the future, they could do with a boost.
"If we could get some families to come to town that would be fantastic," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.