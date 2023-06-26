Wagga City Council passed more than a motion a minute in their June 26 ordinary meeting.
A meeting packed with resolutions on everything from arts grants, to the city's yearly budget - a total of 13 motions - was passed in just over 11 minutes.
But the councillors say it's not surprising - it's what happens when politicians develop a culture of trust, and cooperation.
According to some advocates and politicians, the rough and tumble of politics seen in Federal and State Parliaments is turning people off politics. For them, council's cooperative work would be a balm.
Veteran councillor and former mayor Rod Kendall said he has seen the culture change into something that is far more productive and friendly than in years passed.
"We've got a very strong council with very strong communications. All of these issues have been workshopped with staff," he said.
"In the case of RP1 [next year's budget], we've had five or six sessions on that ... so it's been sorted out in a robust nature, and everyone knew where it was at.
"I think that's pretty indicative of the teamwork of this council. The ability to debate issues, have different opinions, but come back and respect those opinions."
Cr Kendall said getting to know his fellow councillors over the course of this term had made it much easier to work with them.
After the meeting, councillors stood in the foyer outside chambers, speaking collegiately like coworkers in any other workplace.
There is a case to be made that passing motions this quickly leaves little time for examination. Criticisms have been levelled at multiple NSW state governments that "ramming through" legislation does not leave adequate time for parties to examine it in detail.
However, in the case of council, most of these documents have been on public display, and changed through negotiation prior to reaching the council agenda.
Labor Councillor Dan Hayes raised the issue of the publication of committee agendas in the meeting - a missing piece in the transparency puzzle.
In response, Wagga Council chief operating officer Scott Gray agreed that council would publish the agendas for committee's other than the Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee, which he deemed likely to contain sensitive information.
"The Council's default position is things are open, unless there's a justified reason they remain confidential," he said.
"I don't know who's going to be interested in reading them, but the fact they're out there means people can.
"I think we're doing a pretty good job of getting on the right side of that transparency balance."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
