The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Council tackles budget agenda in agreement frenzy

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
June 26 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Rod Kendall says The Council's culture has changed for the better. File picture by Madeline Begley
Councillor Rod Kendall says The Council's culture has changed for the better. File picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga City Council passed more than a motion a minute in their June 26 ordinary meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.