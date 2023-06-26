A scrappy start on Sunday was no concern for Tolland who emerged 4-0 victors over South Wagga on a boggy pitch.
Moved from Kessler to Rawlinsg Park four, Tolland coach Daniel Okot said the field was the best of the bunch though there was still plenty of mud flying around.
Expecting a tough defence, looking at their oppositions conceded goals, he knew their attackers would need to be on their game.
"South Wagga were pretty intense, they showed good pressing, but our team stayed composed and believed in ourselves," Okot said.
"We knew they're mid-table and wanted to win, so we expected them to bring the intensity.
"They had pretty good defence in the first half, not many teams put too many past them so I knew that might be a bit of a problem but we managed to get in behind and score a few."
With doubles to Maan Patel and Rezan Smoqi, it's becoming harder by the week to break into the first grade team.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.