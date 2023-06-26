Disappointed but with no excuses, Tolland are confident they'll step to Hanwood in their next meeting after going down 4-2 on Sunday.
Coach Bernadette Blake said it's a reoccurring event being second to Hanwood, but she's confident they'll bring it to them later this season.
Blake said Hanwood have always been a psychological challenge for her side.
"I think it's that bogie thing, we always seem to come into the Hanwood game nervous," Blake said.
"But we've got them hopefully three more times, we'll play them again over in Hanwood then hopefully one v two in the final if we can stay up the top there, then hopefully in the grand final.
"The girls really dug deep and in that second half it was 2-1 our way, so they did do well, we just need to be a bit tighter at the start.
"We should have finished some but we didn't, we just have to make sure we don't let them in, then we don't have to fight back."
A boggy field, players in both sides struggled to keep their feet throughout the game, though Blake said it wasn't an excuse.
With the ball stuck in Tolland's attacking half for long periods, Blake said it was easy for defenders to switch off and it became hard to get the intensity back up when the ball came their way.
"When we're dominating down one end, we switch off at the other and then when the ball transitions, that's when Hanwood are able to get us," Blake said.
Tolland have lost just two games this season, both to Hanwood.
Focus has now shifted to their round 10 game against Young.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.