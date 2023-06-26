The Daily Advertiser
Tolland prepared for next Hanwood game after loss on Sunday

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 12:05pm
Kandice Bertoldo looks to Lizzie Read as she stops a high ball. Picture by Madeline Begley
Disappointed but with no excuses, Tolland are confident they'll step to Hanwood in their next meeting after going down 4-2 on Sunday.

