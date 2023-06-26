The Daily Advertiser
Amy Diebert chasing win with first starter as a trainer

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
June 26 2023
Amy Diebert will line up her first starter as a trainer at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Amy Diebert will line up her first starter as a trainer at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.

Amy Diebert will become the latest member of her family to join the training ranks when Heavens Hurricane returns from a spell.

