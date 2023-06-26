Amy Diebert will become the latest member of her family to join the training ranks when Heavens Hurricane returns from a spell.
Following her father Mal and grandfather Norm into the sport, not to mention plenty of uncles and cousins, the 22-year-old will line up her first runner at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Diebert has driven three winners since her debut last year and is looking forward to making the most of her training licence as well.
"When I got my driver's licence I actually did the trainer's one at the same time as I thought it was something I wanted to give a go," Diebert said.
"I'm happy I've now got it and starting to use it.
"We will see how we go."
Heavens Hurricane is raced by her sister Laura.
Previously trained by her partner Bayley Duck, Diebert is looking to make the most of an opportunity with the eight-year-old.
"They've had him for a little while and done well with him but Bayley decided he'd give him to me to see how I went with him," Diebert said.
"He's been a good horse for them and hopefully he can bring us a bit of fun too."
Heavens Hurricane has drawn barrier six in the Ferella & Sons Plumbing Pace (2270m).
It looks an even field and despite having two trials under his belt, Diebert expects he will benefit from the hit out.
"I think first up he might need the run a little bit but we will just have to see," Diebert said.
"We'll probably just go back off the gate, follow them around and hopefully we can run home strong.
"He may need the run but he's also working pretty good at home too so he could surprise us."
Heavens Hurricane is one of two horses Diebert has in work.
She's also looking forward to her two-year-old hitting the track with an appearance at the green trials just a couple of weeks away.
