Crowd hecklers will not be silenced on Wednesday when Wagga Civic Theatre calls upon the city's loudest to help celebrate its 60th birthday, kicking off with the biggest community singalong.
The Silver Circle Singalong will be the first of the birthday celebrations ahead of a mammoth party, both set for the theatre this week.
Silver Circle Singalong performer Peter Casey said attendees can expect a wide variety of songs to be played.
"We're doing a selection of songs people would have heard if they've come to see musicals here at the theatre over the last 60 years," Mr Casey said.
"We're also just doing songs that people might just know from over the last 60 years. There will be everything from Elvis to the theme song from Nanny.
"My favourite thing about a singalong is people thinking they don't know every word to a song and then they do."
The interactive performance all but begs for crowd engagement, so if you like getting loud, it will be an event you're not going to want to miss out on.
"This one we want you to [singalong], if you were that annoying person in the third row who knew every song by ABBA, on this occasion no one will shush you," Mr Casey said.
For those who aren't as vocal, the Gala Concert may be a better way to celebrate the milestone.
Wagga Civic Theatre Manager Isobel MacCallum said she believes every birthday deserves a party, but this one, she is hoping to see widely celebrated by the entire community.
"We're paying tribute to the official opening performance of the theatre which was on the 29 of June in 1963 with a party," she said.
"Every birthday should have a party and my definition of a party is wonderful music and a cake.
"We will also be introducing some young performers who we think are the sign of the future."
Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout said while the theatre is a space for the city's performers, it is also a community hub used for an array of events, so celebrations won't be limited to theatrics.
"There's a lot of different performances here, it's a very busy space and it's also used for community events like the Australian Day Awards, it's integral to the community and the council has put in substantial funds into the theatre," he said.
The Silver Circle Singalong will be held on Wednesday from 11am at the theatre and the 60th Gala Concert will run on Thursday from 7.30pm.
Tickets to the events can be purchase online at; https://civictheatre.com.au/
