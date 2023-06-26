The Daily Advertiser
Singalong, party to mark Wagga Civic Theatres 60th birthday

Updated June 26 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Silver Circle Singalong performer Peter Casey with Wagga Civic Theatre Manager Isobel MacCallum and Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Crowd hecklers will not be silenced on Wednesday when Wagga Civic Theatre calls upon the city's loudest to help celebrate its 60th birthday, kicking off with the biggest community singalong.

