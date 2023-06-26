The Daily Advertiser
Ex-MP Daryl Maguire charged over NSW council inquiry

By Maureen Dettre
Updated June 26 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 11:29am
Disgraced former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire has been charged with giving false and misleading evidence. File image
Disgraced former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire has been charged with giving false and misleading evidence. File image

Disgraced former NSW Liberal MP Daryl Maguire has been charged with giving false and misleading evidence to a corruption inquiry involving a Sydney council.

