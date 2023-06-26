The Daily Advertiser
Scorchers step up game for improved second half

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:00pm
Unable to bounce back from a slow start, Wagga Scorchers were handed a 2-6 loss by United at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

