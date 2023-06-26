Scorchers step up game for improved second half

Unable to bounce back from a slow start, Wagga Scorchers were handed a 2-6 loss by United at Jubilee Park on Saturday.
With a large home crowd behind them, Scorchers upped their game in the second half to get on the board but it was too late to chase down United's lead.
Co-captain Niranjan Gupte missed the game due to a hamstring injury, but was at the bench helping coaching staff throughout the game.
Pleased with the second half compared to the first, he still felt the side did not play their best hockey.
"We changed up a few things structurally at half time but it was a combination as well that we believed we can actually play hockey and then that structural changed allowed us to come through the midfield better and create more attacking opportunities," Gupte said.
Still fresh in the competition, the team's performance has come in ebbs and flows this season, and Gupte said belief is something that's helped them lift their game.
"We've been saying every team has ups and downs, every team has a phase where they're going to be struggling and it's about dealing with that, not being too worried about the fact that we are in maybe a bit of a slump with our performance, but it's about what we do to come through it," he said.
"I don't think that was our best performance, we've had a bit of a slump in form and that's something we'll deal with."
With a few injuries popping up across the squad, Gupte said player preservation will be important as they head deeper into the season.
In addition to players physical well being, Gupte said remaining mentally fresh is also important.
"You do get a bit tired after a while and it's about making sure we're mentally and psychically fresh so we can get through those slumps quicker," he said.
"We mentioned at training we need to be managing ourselves mentally so we're not worn out of hockey and we stay physically fit."
Back on the road this weekend, Gupte is optimistic for a strong performance in Canberra this weekend against his old club, Wests.
Last time they met Scorchers lost 3-0.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
