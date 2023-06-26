Brothers end Young's winning run as Kangaroos extend streak

Brothers are looking to continue their mid-season revival after ending Young's winning streak.
The Wagga club got off to the perfect start under lights at Equex Centre on Friday with two long range tries from their first two sets.
It set the tone for a 22-10 victory.
Young were looking to make it five wins on the trot after transferring the game to Wagga.
However it was Brothers who made it three straight wins instead.
Coach Chris Suckling has been impressed with some of the younger members of the team have stepped up after Brothers suffered three successive losses.
"We had a bit of a stumble but it's been good to have a couple of wins for the younger girls to get a bit of confidence," Suckling said.
"They're starting to believe in themselves a bit more and taking a bit more control of the side.
"It's been good for them and a good learning experience for them.
"Now they know what they are up against."
Tries to Bridget Suckling and Brooke Wiggett helped Brothers kick clear early.
Suckling was pleased with how well their approach paid off.
"We played pretty well and thought we'd play the game down their end as there was a bit of wind and rain," he said.
"We got off to a real good start."
It was also an important win in the context of their season with Brothers now two points clear of fifth-placed Young and two behind Albury after the Thunder held Temora to a draw at Nixon Park on Saturday.
The 16-all result gives Kangaroos a three-point buffer at the top of the table after extending their unbeaten start with a 20-8 win over Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday.
After being unbeaten through the first seven rounds of the season, the Dragons have now only picked up one point from their last two games.
Brothers are now looking to back up the performance when they take on Southcity at Harris Park on Saturday.
The Bulls will be looking to hit back after slipping to an 18-16 loss to Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
The Diesels will have home ground advantage again when they host Temora on Sunday.
Winless Gundagai have a big challenge on their hands when they take on Kangaroos at Anzac Park on Saturday while Tumut, who are a win outside the top five, hosts Albury at Twickenham on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
