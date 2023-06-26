The Daily Advertiser
Brothers end Young's winning run as Kangaroos extend streak

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Jorja Pinney on her way to score for Kangaroos as they extended their unbeaten start against Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
Jorja Pinney on her way to score for Kangaroos as they extended their unbeaten start against Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

Brothers are looking to continue their mid-season revival after ending Young's winning streak.

