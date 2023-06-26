Why Australia needs to heed words of Daniel Ellsberg

Even the much lauded defence strategic review (DSR) looks like a US military inspired document. Deferential to their big brother, the Morrison government paid handsome fees for advice from ex US admirals on defence policies. The foreign policy defence director at the US Studies Centre at the University of Sydney was paid almost a quarter of a million dollars as the lead author of the DSR. From those deliberations and from a media frenzy of anti-China hysteria, the AUKUS alliance was born, not to defend Australia but to support the US by deploying nuclear powered submarines to patrol the Chinese coast.