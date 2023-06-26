Letters: Let's give a Saturday State of Origin a shot

It was such a shame to see the NSW Blues State of Origin team lose the series for the second year in a row.
However the team shouldn't hang their heads in shame, they tried very hard and no doubt they'll do better in the future.
I also think coach Brad Fittler should remain with the team he does a great job and I can't see why he should leave just because the team have had a few losses and other issues.
Let's hope they win the third game in this series and have some wins for 2024 and beyond.
The second I'd like to see is to have the State of Origin games move to a Saturday night instead of Wednesday.
It would attract a wider audience and for those who would like to have a drink or two can do so instead of having to ring in sick for work. And besides most people don't work on Sundays so it would reduce the amount of sick days from work.
I think the NRL should consider this, even if they just trial one State of Origin game on a Saturday night just to how it will go.
I wonder if our councils have an emergency plan for the future.
What if the bush had to stand alone one day?
Television news tells us that a conflict is likely at some stage in the next few years in the region yet down in Canberra we see the chaos of political parties clashing and fighting with each other.
The Defence department is also becoming less than reliable as they move from one crisis to another. They ought to be out and about preparing the people for possible hard times.
As things are, if trouble starts, the bush could easily be on its own to some degree.
What I would like to see is for country towns and rural communities to begin to look after themselves more.
Councils could easily publish an instruction book for their ratepayers on what to do if the country falls into war.
Food storage, law enforcement etc are issues worth looking at.
I've seen many Christian prophecies over the years that speak of country unprepared for conflict. I now believe those prophecies.
Canberra, the states, and rural councils need to pull together. It's not yet happening.
There is a lot of banter about The Voice to parliament which is very confusing.
The referendum holds ghostly, undefined changes to our Australian Constitution.
Voters really need to ask themselves just one question.
Do you trust the Labor Party to rewrite the Australian Constitution?
If you don't trust them then the answer is easy.
