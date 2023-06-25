Hanwood keep undefeated streak after two bye weeks

A few weeks off didn't phase Hanwood as they proved why they are sitting top of the Leonard Cup ladder on Sunday with a 4-2 win over Tolland on Sunday.
Returning to the field after a general and league bye, Hanwood came out firing, with Airlee Savage finding the back of the net in the fifth minute to set the side up for a strong performance.
Unlucky in front of goal, Tolland trapped the ball in their box for a good portion of the second half, but with Hanwood's defence working overtime, they just couldn't get the ball past the line.
Heading into the second half 3-0 up, Tolland up their game in the second half, but it was too little too late and the second placed Wolves were bridesmaids again.
Hanwood coach Anthony Zucatto said he couldn't be prouder of the effort his side put in.
"It was a good game, good win, tough game," Zucatto said.
"We had five of our regular girls away, so we had five reserve grade girls step up and we couldn't have done it without them.
"It's been a long time between games and we could feel it, the pitch was a bit boggy but they dug deep and they played well, I'm proud of all of them, they're a great team."
With Tolland's attackers coming in hot, Hanwood stepped their defence to the next level and with some on-field adjustments through the first 20-minutes, found cohesion for the remainder of the game.
"We've got two girls that usually play sweeper, and before the game I asked one to play sweeper, one to play stopper and they were both sweeping, but once they worked it out between each other, they were rock solid," Zucatto said.
"Our defence has always been sold, our girls work hard at it and they're good at it, I'm putting out there the best."
Keeper Maree Cirillo was his pick of the match, with her hands keeping the travellers ahead in the game.
"She kept us in it, there were a couple of goals in the first half that were in for all money, but she kept them out," he said
"She had a great game, they all did, but she definitely kept us in this game."
Back on the field after a short break, Zucatto is hoping to build momentum within the side.
Saying even training runs haven't been at the top standard without a game to prepare for, he's expecting the side to really take off into the second half of the season now.
"Here is where we normally start getting better," he said.
"We'll get those five players back who aren't here this week and we'll keep moving forward."
With a long anticipated home game next weekend, Zucatto is excited to see the side have a run on their own pitch again.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
