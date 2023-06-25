The Daily Advertiser
Wendy Chattaway charged with predatory driving over crash that killed Leeton woman Tanya Murphy, children

By Daisy Huntly
June 26 2023 - 5:00am
The closed intersection of Toorak Road and Research Road after the crash that killed Yanco mother Tanya Murphy and three children in April. Picture by Talia Pattison
A woman accused of predatory driving in a crash that left a woman and three children dead has faced court for the first time.

