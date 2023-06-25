A woman accused of predatory driving in a crash that left a woman and three children dead has faced court for the first time.
Wendy Elizabeth Chattaway appeared before Wagga Local Court on Saturday after being charged over her alleged role in the fatal incident that rocked the Leeton and Yanco communities in April.
A vehicle with four people inside was discovered in a canal on Research Road at Yanco late on the evening of April 4.
Mother-of-seven Tanya Murphy, 36, two of her sons and her nephew were all killed in the crash.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers arrested Chattaway at their Griffith headquarters on Friday afternoon and charged her with predatory driving.
The 50-year-old, who appeared before the deputy registrar at Wagga court in person, was granted conditional bail and is due to front a magistrate this week.
She is also accused of hindering the police investigations into the crash and not disclosing the identity of driver/passenger as required.
Under the strict bail conditions, Chattaway must reside at an address in Darlington Point and is subject to a strict curfew.
She must not leave that address between the hours of 8pm and 6pm, and is to report to police at the station in Griffith each day.
Chattaway has also been ordered to not go near or contact - or make attempts to do either - prosecution witnesses. She is the second person charged over matters related to the fatal crash.
A 32-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-related offences days after the deaths. He remains before the court.
Investigators allege the rear door of a Cudgel Street home in Yanco was kicked in and a resident threatened shortly after 11pm that night.
"About 15 minutes later, a vehicle being driven along Research Road left the road and crashed," police said.
"The occupants of the vehicle - a 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12 - all died at the scene."
Ms Murphy was farewelled in a well-attended memorial in Griffith in May, almost six weeks after the tragedy.
