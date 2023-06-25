Kangaroos drop to sixth after third straight narrow loss

Kangaroos have dropped out of the Group Nine top five for the first time this season after another narrow loss.
The Wagga club were on top of the ladder three rounds ago but have been relegated to sixth after a 12-6 loss to leaders Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday.
It is the third straight loss for Kangaroos, but there's been a combined margin of 13 points in the string of losses.
All of which have been against teams now above them on the ladder.
Limiting their errors has something captain-coach Nathan Rose has been looking to address.
And while they were almost perfect in the second half of their clash with Tumut, so were their rivals.
Rose was left to rue letting another game slip away.
"In the second half we probably didn't attack as good as we did in the first half," Rose said.
"In the first half they scored two tries off a couple of our errors and penalties.
"I thought they were ones we could have stopped but we will be better off over these next few games."
READ MORE
While they couldn't capitalise on a number of chances, Rose thought the team defended better in the second stanza.
Especially when Tumut had chances late to put the game completely out of reach.
"It was good to see we turned them away," Rose said.
"They probably had more attacking chances than us in that second half."
Kangaroos are now looking to hit back when they tackle Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday.
The Tigers jumped around them on the ladder after having another bye this weekend.
Kangaroos started the season with a 44-16 demolition job on the premiers.
However Rose is expecting a much tougher test this time around.
"I'm not looking back at round one as I know things have changed since then," he said. "We just have to reset and go again."
Kangaroos will be sweating on the fitness of Troy Barby after he missed the loss with a shoulder issue. However they did welcome Simione Naiduki into the side for his first game of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.