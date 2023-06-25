DPC Roosters were able to come away with the points from their clash with the Blueheelers, but the game was called off 16 minutes from the end due to a serious injury.
The Roosters were able to make a strong start, with Joe Peato getting over with six minutes gone, while two in the space of five minutes to Jonathon Huggett and Samuel Storey had the home side racing away to a 16-0 lead.
Huggett made it three for the afternoon with two tries in the space of four minutes, had the DPC side looking at the potential for a big win.
Those hopes were extended as Josh Veivers, and Guy Thompson found their way over before halftime to see the Roosters leading 38-0 at the break.
Yenda was able to get over seven minutes into the second half, but the reprieve was only shortlived as Storey scored his second just after the hour-mark.
The game was called there with the Roosters leading 42-6 after Yenda's Feake Tuuaso Pale sustained a serious neck injury.
