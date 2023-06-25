The Daily Advertiser
DPC Roosters take win over Yenda in Group 20 as Feake Tuuaso Pale seriously injured

By Liam Warren
June 25 2023 - 9:00pm
A neck injury to Yenda's Feake Tuuaso Pale saw the game against Darlington Point-Coleambally called off early.
DPC Roosters were able to come away with the points from their clash with the Blueheelers, but the game was called off 16 minutes from the end due to a serious injury.

