Lake Albert returned to Pascoe Cup field in style with an entertaining 2-0 win over Wagga United on Sunday.
Field conditions in town had the game sent out to Forest Hill, and despite a slippery pitch they kept their cool in a tightly contested game.
Anticipating a strong game from Wagga United, co-captain Rob Fry knew they'd be tested.
Strong defence from both sides kept the ball away from goals most of the day, and it took until the 26th minute for Muzban Sulaiman to get the scoring underway.
It was a long time between goals but a corner kick drawing United's keeper away from the line provided an open goal for Jamie Rankin to head the ball through in the 69th minute, locking the final score in.
Fry said he knew they were in for a good game against a strong opponent.
Attending United's game last weekend while on a bye, Fry had seen what the side could produce.
"I wanted to watch a good game of local footy (last weekend), and it was a good game," Fry said.
"We knew they were going to come in hard, they're a very good team.
"The whole competition has improved from last year and Wagga United are definitely doing their part."
Fry's fourth clean sheet for the season, the Sharks defence worked overtime to prevent United from finding many chances to score, a big reaction after the game and it was clear the win was an important one.
"It's like that every week, you just get invested in the game, but to get clean sheets is a big thing for us, the whole team works really hard to get that clean sheet and not concede any goals, it's really a motivating factor" he said.
"We wanted to focus on our intensity after having a couple of weeks off, and I think it was there from the start, so we put that emphasis on, and it was there."
Adding to the pressure of keeping the ball out was the setting sun, which made looking down to the western field near impossible for both players and spectators.
A loud game, communication across the park was up for both sides.
Fry said with a naturally quiet side, increasing the on-field chatter has been an ongoing goal for the team.
"We're a pretty reserved team but I think the communication today was brilliant," he said.
Unable to find a goal, a frustrated Wagga United became antsy with the refereeing team, though avoided any trouble.
Across the league a young Hanwood side secured themselves a 3-0 win over Cootamundra at O'Connor Park. Christopher Zappala opened the game with a seventh minute goal, though no one would score again until the first of Matthe Napoli's double at the 61st minute.
Tumut stepped up to their visitors Leeton United but a massive 8-goal effort from the visitors had them finish 8-3 down. Unfortunately for the Hawks, two own goals late in the second half didn't help their cause.
Meanwhile at Rawlings Park, Tolland earned a comfortable 4-0 win over South Wagga, with Maan Patel and Rezan Smoqi each kicking a double.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
