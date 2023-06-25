The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Lake Albert return from back-to-back byes, win over Wagga United

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 25 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Albert's Christopher Durman clears the ball in their 2-0 win over Wagga United at Forest Hill on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Lake Albert's Christopher Durman clears the ball in their 2-0 win over Wagga United at Forest Hill on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Lake Albert returned to Pascoe Cup field in style with an entertaining 2-0 win over Wagga United on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.