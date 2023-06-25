Junee broke through for their first win in 1051 days but still remain on the bottom of the Group Nine ladder.
It has taken nine rounds but the Diesels held on to bring up their first win since returning to first grade at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
Junee scored the first three tries of the second half to jump out to a 30-10 lead over Southcity.
However the Bulls' fightback just ran out of time.
James Morgan crossed on the last play of the day to close the gap but Junee were able to take an important 30-28 victory.
Coach Damion Fraser admitted getting off the mark was a big relief for the club.
"It was definitely good to walk away with the two points as it's been a long time coming," Fraser said.
"I think for the team it's a sigh of relief, they are happy and it's some self belief.
"Numbers at training have been poor and we're still missing some players so coming away with a win brings back some of that self belief."
Junee got out to a 14-6 lead before a try just before half-time gave Southcity some momentum.
However buoyed on by playing at home for just the second time this season, Junee responded after the break.
After mixing their efforts so far this season, Fraser was pleased to see the Diesels put it all together after a Southcity outfit chasing just their second win of the season.
He thought their attack had a much better structure.
"I think it was our short side plays and just running good lines, running square and just trusting and believing in each other," Fraser said.
"In earlier games they had been running themselves out of room so I was pleased with how they paid attention to detail and it paid off for the boys on attack.
"I was happy with that."
Daniel Foley had another strong game after returning to his hometown club this season while the return of James Strickland was another boost for the side.
Haydn Cowled also put in a big performance through the middle.
The win was Junee's since their lone win in the COVID shortened 2020 season.
They spent the past two seasons in reserve grade, including winning the premiership last year.
Fraser hopes they can build on the win.
Especially with a lot more games at home to come starting with a clash against second-placed Temora at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
However they remain on the bottom of the ladder with Southcity having a superior points differential.
Meanwhile the Bulls will have plenty of time to think about their latest loss with two byes before a clash with Kangaroos on July 15.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
