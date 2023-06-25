The Daily Advertiser
Tumut's tight win over Kangaroos maintains top spot

By Courtney Rees
Updated June 25 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 6:00pm
Lachlan Bristow carries James Hay over the line to score a decisive try for Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
A big break didn't stop Tumut's momentum as they held on for a tight win over Kangaroos at Twickenham on Sunday.

