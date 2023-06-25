A big break didn't stop Tumut's momentum as they held on for a tight win over Kangaroos at Twickenham on Sunday.
In their first game since May, the Blues made it five wins on the trot but it was far from easy going.
In a tense second stanza, neither team could add to their half-time score as the Blues ran out 12-6 winners.
Injured co-coach Zac Masters was pleased with the determination shown by his side to take the win.
"Coming off a four-week break it is an awesome win to tough it out like that," Masters said.
"We knew we were going to be a bit underdone, especially with the lack of stoppages in the second half making it really hard for us, but the boys held on well and I couldn't be prouder of them."
With a number of errors and penalties giving both teams some good opportunities to score in the first half, it was a very different story after the break.
Instead it took 22 minutes for either side to make an error, and Tumut were able to defend a mistake at the back from Mitch Ivill.
It was a rarity in the clash.
Masters was pleased with how the Blues tightened up to keep their Wagga rivals at bay.
"The first half was obviously a little bit scrappy, we probably expected that a little bit and spoke about our attention to detail and holding onto the ball coming off that break," he said.
"Both sides corrected it in the second half which made for an exciting game of footy right to the end for everyone watching.
"It was tense."
Tumut showed no ill effects of their big break when Matt Byatt was able to barge over after six minutes.
However Nathan Rose capitalised on a Blues error as he stepped through their defensive line to level things up after 22 minutes.
Tumut went back in front after Lachlan Bristow forced his way over after a repeat set.
Tempers flared right on half-time with Adam Pearce and Simione Naiduki both sin-binned as both teams got into the grind.
With both teams giving little away, opportunities were few and far between.
An intercept from Bristow stopped Kangaroos' attack after Ivill's mistake.
Kangaroos then recovered from a couple of turnovers coming out of trouble to keep the margin at six points.
The win keeps Tumut on top of the ladder, ahead of Temora and Young on points differential, before their clash with Albury, who are just two points behind.
Masters is pleased with how the team is building.
"We started the year a bit slow and then put a few games together before the break so it was really important we came out and won," he said. "We've got a bit of a tough period now so if we can win a few more games like this it will hold us in good stead for the end of the year."
The loss sees Kangaroos go from first to sixth in three rounds.
They will be looking to end a narrow run of outs when they tackle Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday.
