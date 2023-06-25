The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Refugee Week 2023 Family Day a success for Multicultural Council

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated June 25 2023 - 7:58pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The familiar smell of a barbecue is enough to get most home-grown Aussies salivating.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.