Wagga Council to decide future of car shows and concert

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated June 25 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 2:27pm
Wagga City Councillor Georgia Davies says the grants program is a great boost for local business and culture. File picture by Ash Smith
Wagga City Councillor Georgia Davies says the grants program is a great boost for local business and culture. File picture by Ash Smith

Three events have been recommended by the review panel to receive review funding as part of the Major Events, Festivals and Films Sponsorship Program.

