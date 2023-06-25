Three events have been recommended by the review panel to receive review funding as part of the Major Events, Festivals and Films Sponsorship Program.
The applications for funding were received as part of a council initiative to attract more cultural events to Wagga, improving the city's culture and expanding the local tourism industry.
Classic and Historic Automobile Club has been recommended to receive $10,000 for their annual swap meet. The event has run for over 25 years, and draws thousands of people to the local area.
In a double feature for gear heads, the review panel have recommended $15,000 for Riverina Thrashers Modified and Classic Car Club to run Thrashernats 3 at Yarragundry Speedway.
Riverina Conservatorium was also recommended for a $10,000 grant to hold Christmas with the Con, to be held at the new Wagga Beach event space and mainstage area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Councillors Dallas Tout, Jenny McKinnon, Georgie Davies and Richard Foley said the events had gone through a thorough auditing process, and were suitable for recommendation. None of the three saw any issues with the funding proposals passing.
"They've been through quite a process of assessment and have council representatives, staff, plus there's a councillor on each of those committees, and an external community member," Cr McKinnon said.
"I'm pretty confident the ones that have gotten up are the ones that deserve to be there."
Applicants for "Flagship" events - those that have already received funding for three years through the program are eligible for $10,000 to $20,000 to support the continuation and growth of the event.
Grants are also available for new, and developing events, valued at $3000 to $20,000.
The $35,000 in grant funding would join $21,946 already committed to support Wagga City Aero Club's Wings Over Wagga, and one day music festival Fitz Fest.
Cr Davies said it was great to see the variety of events that Wagga could attract and host. She said it was important council funded events like this to grow the city's economy an notoriety, and make sure locals had interesting events in their home town.
"I think it's great the diversity of events we can attract with this program. Historically, we've had lawnmower races, and I think this time around we have the Con doing a Christmas concert ... we have a classic car show, and a burnout competition," she said.
"With that we're getting visitors to the region, it's a boost to tourism, it's a boost for all the local businesses.
"We've got $65,000 left, and I'd love to see even more diverse events coming to our region."
Major Events, Festivals and Films Sponsorship Program has a total funding pool of $121,946, with $65,000 remaining.
Round two of applications are due before July 30. More information is available on Council's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.