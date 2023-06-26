The Daily Advertiser
Wanderers give up three goal lead to draw ANU

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
In their first hurdle of the year, Wanderers have had their 10-round winning streak ended with a 3-3 draw against ANU.

