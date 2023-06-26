Wanderers give up three goal lead to draw ANU

In their first hurdle of the year, Wanderers have had their 10-round winning streak ended with a 3-3 draw against ANU.
They had their chances early in the first half but it was ultimately a lucky tip on the line from Elvein Ibrahim that got the scoring underway at Gissing Oval on Sunday.
Wanderers had possession for most of the first half, the young sides speed no match for the maturer ANU on a slippery pitch.
Third time was a charm for Piper Scott after a chip from Elizabeth Dumpleton helped her find the back of the net to put the side up 2-0.
A quick goal just three minutes into the second half from Grace Cooper had the Wanderers looking cosy for the win.
After a 60th minute goal to ANU, the travellers got a run on, slotting three in 20-minutes to equalise the game.
A long time between games for the team, coach Rob Tuksar said it was a disappointing end to the match that started strong.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"The first half was great, we dominated really early and got on top of them, but towards the end of the second half we dropped off a little bit and started to play their style of football which was a little bit disappointing," Tuksar said.
Making errors early in the second, Tuksar said they gave ANU an opportunity to get back in the game and once they were, they couldn't be stopped.
"I spoke to them at halftime about maintaining momentum," he said.
"We came out and scored early and I thought 'here we go' and then the girls dropped, made a couple of mistakes, and once ANU got momentum it was hard to stop them, they fully deserve their point."
Tuksar said while disappointed they couldn't get the full three points, he was calculated in what he said to the team post game.
"There's no point blowing up at them, we just have to use this to learn from and make sure it doesn't happen again next week," he said.
"We can't change this, but we can fix it, it's what we do after this result that matters now, so hopefully we can have a good week on the track and the girls can bounce back.
"Sometimes it's not the worst thing in the world, it's a bit of a reality check, you can get a bit high and mighty and think you're invincible, so hopefully it's a good thing for them."
With no expectations to have had such a dominating start to the year, Tuksar is confident his young team can learn from the experience and solider on into their next game.
Back on the road to Canberra, they'll play UC Stars next weekend. Last time the sides met Wanderers earned themselves a 4-0 victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.