Draw a disappointment for Wanderers who missed chances

A draw to Wagga City Wanderers in Canberra on Saturday has left them disappointed, though the point they've earned could be very important later in the season.
After going down 1-0 last time they played Brindabella Blues, the 1-all draw was a step closer to their much desired win.
Assistant coach Rhys Jones said the final score was a fair reflection on the game, though with missed chances throughout the 90-minutes it would have been nice to find the back of the net more than once.
They now sit second on the Capital Premier League ladder on goal difference, with the same points as Queanbeyan.
"We're a bit disappointed we didn't win the game, but also at the same time that could be a massive point at the end of the season," Jones said.
Feeling the side controlled the game well in patches, Jones said they also gave Brindabella chances, which they took.
Keeper Timothy Kross was integral to preventing the home team from creeping up on the Wanderers.
Kross has been a strong head of reason in the Wanderers back line, and his ability to make saves under pressure is unmatched.
"Tim was outstanding, he made some really vital saves during that game," Jones said.
Swinging Nick Forsyth into the midfield from attack with key forward Nashwan Sulaiman still out with injury, Jones said he took on the new role with ease.
"He played in the midfield because we didn't have Nash available and he was brilliant in it, he won everything, he worked hard for 90 minutes and we just can't fault his efforts," he said.
With expected sluggish filed conditions, Jones said the side avoided any new major injuries, though players were feeling mighty sore on Sunday morning.
Looking to their match with top-of-the-ladder Yoogali next weekend, Jones knows already the side will be itching to go.
Hoping to replicate some of the dominance they showed over Brindabella, Wanderers are hoping to redeem themselves after the disappointing 5-2 loss last time they met.
"It's the only local derby for us, and they're a skilled football team," Jones said.
"We need to be competitive and we need to stay in the game, last time we played them we shot ourselves in the foot a few times.
"I think the boys realised what they did last time and hopefully next week we'll be in the game a lot longer."
Wanderers sit second on their ladder, seven points behind Yoogali.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
