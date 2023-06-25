Carroll enjoys Highway success with Salute Again

Wagga trainer Wayne Carroll has set his sights on more Highway success after Salute Again's win at Randwick on Saturday.
Capitalising on a good barrier draw and the right run just off the pace, the four-year-old proved too good in the Class 2 Handicap (1200m).
Carroll was impressed with his performance.
"It was a good, strong race and when you go to town you need a lot of things to fall in your favour and it was our turn," Carroll said.
"Not taking one thing away from the horse's ability but you still need a lot of things to go your way.
"He jumped really well, probably went a little bit further forward than we anticipated but Danny (Beasley) said he was a bit strong on the bridle early and it took him to 900 for him to actual settle and get back on the tail of the second horse who gave him a nice trail into the race coming to the turn.
"Danny said he was travelling really strong, felt like he had a lot of horse underneath so pulled up out for the sprint and was just too good for them."
The $26 chance was able to hold off a fast-finishing Chase My Crown ($9.50) to win by over a half length.
Burrandana finished fourth for Wagga trainer Peter Morgan.
Carroll is now looking to head back to Sydney in a fortnight for another Highway test.
He believes the Class 3 event over 1400 metres maps out perfectly.
"We will go back to that now, no doubt we will get a penalty for the win but at the same time we go up to the next grade," Carroll said.
The win was part of a double for Beasley who also partnered Ucalledit to victory for Kris Lees.
