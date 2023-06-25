The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Carroll enjoys Highway success with Salute Again

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 25 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Beasley rode another winning double at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Danny Beasley rode another winning double at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga trainer Wayne Carroll has set his sights on more Highway success after Salute Again's win at Randwick on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.